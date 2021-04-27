Adsense 300×250

Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with the Canadian Foreign Minister.

According to the details, the Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral relations and the corona situation.

During the conversation, Pakistan’s foreign minister said that,

“The epidemic situation in Pakistan is better than other countries in the region.”

Shah Mahmood while discussing Pakistan and Canada’s relations said,

“Pakistan attaches importance to bilateral relations with Canada.”

Shah Mahmood appreciated the steps taken by the Government of Canada to deal with the deadly coronavirus.

The Canadian Foreign Minister praised Pakistan’s efforts for the Afghan process and peace.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier urged the Taliban to remain engaged in the Afghan peace process after the armed group said it would now shun summits about Afghanistan until all foreign forces leave.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan will do whatever it can to convince them [Taliban] that it is in their national interest to remain engaged.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said withdrawal delays were always a possibility due to logistics but that the Taliban had largely succeeded in their objective for foreign troops to withdraw and so should show flexibility towards the new Sept. 11 deadline.