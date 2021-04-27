Adsense 970×250

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Discusses Bilateral Relations With Canadian Foreign Minister

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 08:15 pm
Adsense 300×600
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Adsense 300×250

Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with the Canadian Foreign Minister.

According to the details, the Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral relations and the corona situation.

During the conversation, Pakistan’s foreign minister said that,

“The epidemic situation in Pakistan is better than other countries in the region.”

Shah Mahmood while discussing Pakistan and Canada’s relations said,

“Pakistan attaches importance to bilateral relations with Canada.”

Shah Mahmood appreciated the steps taken by the Government of Canada to deal with the deadly coronavirus.

The Canadian Foreign Minister praised Pakistan’s efforts for the Afghan process and peace.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier urged the Taliban to remain engaged in the Afghan peace process after the armed group said it would now shun summits about Afghanistan until all foreign forces leave.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan will do whatever it can to convince them [Taliban] that it is in their national interest to remain engaged.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said withdrawal delays were always a possibility due to logistics but that the Taliban had largely succeeded in their objective for foreign troops to withdraw and so should show flexibility towards the new Sept. 11 deadline.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Shafqat Mahmood
2 hours ago
No exams will take place in the country till 15th of June: Shafqat Mahmood

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood and Special Assistant to...
Egypt Police Attack
3 hours ago
Egypt Police Attack: 9 Men Executed for attack on police in 2013

Egypt Police Attack - On Monday, Egyptian authorities executed nine men who...
USD increased
3 hours ago
US Dollar Rate Increased Against PKR On 27th April 2021

The US Dollar increased on the second day of the trading week (April...
USD to PKR today
3 hours ago
USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 27th April 2021

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices...
Fawad Chaudhry
3 hours ago
5 Holidays Will Be Given On Eid-ul-Fitr: Fawad Chaudhry

While giving a media briefing after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Federal...
Aamir Liaquat
4 hours ago
Aamir Liaquat Hussain responds to ‘third marriage’ claims, says Tuba is his only wife

Prominent TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain has responded over the ‘secret relationship’...

Recent News

Ileana D'Cruz body-shaming
46 mins ago
Ileana D’Cruz talks about the psychological impact of body-shaming

In a recent interview, leading Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz spoke about her...
Celal Al Africa
2 hours ago
Celal Al sends his greetings to Imran Abbas all the way from Africa

Abdul Rehman Alp, a Turkish actor who is currently in Tanzania has...
Hareem Shah
2 hours ago
Hareem Shah Shares Video, Photos With Bollywood Actors Including Govinda

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah has once again surprised the nation as...
Ayushmann Khurrana
2 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana Contributes To The COVID-19 Relief Fund

As India battles the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actor Ayushmann...