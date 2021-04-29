Shahbaz Sharif censures PTI govt. Over disastrous COVID-19 Situation

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s President Shahbaz Sharif has on Thursday blamed the ruling PTI government over the disastrous COVID-19 situation in the country.

During the meeting with the parliamentary members of his party, Shahbaz Sharif said that the PTI-led government committed “criminal negligence” as it could not control the pandemic in the country.

He added, “If Prime Minister Imran Khan not wasted time espousing vain philosophies, the death toll would not have reached 200 in a day.”

Speaking about the coronavirus situation in the country, the National Assembly (NA) member stressed the government should advance the vaccination drive on an emergency basis.

“Failure of the government to control the pandemic due to mismanagement has endangered the lives of people,” Shahbaz said, adding that the system of governance [under the PTI] leadership has been “completely paralyzed and suspended.”

He said that the timely acquirement of the coronavirus vaccine could have prevented the spread of the deadly virus.

He further criticized the government over lack of management adding: “Due to mismanagement, the situation of hospitals is also become chaotic, while alternative arrangements are nowhere to be seen.”

“The government is not taking steps according to the situation,” Shahbaz said.

“The conditions are getting worse yet the government is committing criminal negligence.”

“While nothing happened to Imran Niazi, the masses are suffering.”

On the other hand, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio surged to 9.6% on April 29 after the country recorded over 5,000 new infections in the last 24 hours.

A day earlier, Pakistan had reported the highest single-day death toll recorded since the pandemic started last year with over 200 new fatalities.