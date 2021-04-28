Adsense 970×250

Shahzad Akbar Sends Legal Notice To Former DG FIA, Demands Apology

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 05:55 pm
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has sent a legal notice on the allegations levelled by former DG FIA Bashir Memon.

According to details, in a statement released on the social networking website Twitter, Shahzad Akbar said, “My lawyers have issued a legal notice to Bashir Memon for his lies n slanderous accusations with malafide and without any evidence. I firmly believe in rule of law n he shall be answerable before a court of law for his slander.”

The legal notice said that the client Shehzad Akbar was playing an important role against corruption in the country. The purpose of damaging the reputation of the client was to tarnish the anti-corruption measures. An attempt was made to defame the reputation of the client with baseless allegations.

Shehzad Akbar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Accountability, has also sent a notice of Rs 50 crore to the former DG FIA. The notice also said that false allegations were levelled against my client, principal secretary and law minister through a TV channel yesterday. Allegedly, the intentions were to use the FIA ​​against the esteemed judge.

The legal notice sent by Shehzad Akbar’s lawyers demanded an unconditional apology for the allegations and a notice of Rs 50 crore damages has been sent to Bashir Memon. Bashir Memon withdraws all charges against Shehzad Akbar and formally apologizes. If the charges are not withdrawn within 14 days, legal action will be taken.

It may be recalled that while talking on a private tv channel yesterday, Bashir Memon had said that Shehzad Akbar had asked him to conduct an inquiry against Justice Qazi Faiz Issa and Forough Naseem had also supported him.

 

 

