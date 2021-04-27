SHC directs to halt salary of CM Sindh, other officials over pension delay

Adsense 300×250

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ruled to halt the salary of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, cabinet members and other government functionaries over delaying pension to the retired employees.

According to the details, the two member Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court heard a case regarding a delay being made in the payment of pension to retired employees of the market committee.

The lawyer of the pensioners argued that despite repeated court orders, the Sindh government has refused to release the pension of retired employees.

To which the honorable court expressed displeasure over the lack of implementation on its orders and directed that the cabinet members would not get their salaries unless the retired employees receive their dues.

Moreover, the court also stopped the salary of chief secretary Sindh, secretary agriculture and secretary finance and adjourned the hearing of the case till May 11.