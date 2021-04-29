Adsense 970×250

Shibli Faraz Lauds Farrukh Habib For Being An eloquent, hardworking Person

Arhama Altaf

29th Apr, 2021.
Farrukh Habib Shibli Faraz
Newly-appointed Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, who took oath for his post on Thursday, has been applauded by Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz.

Shibli Faraz took to his Twitter and praised Farrukh Habib for his performances.

He wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to @FarrukhabibISF for taking oath as MoS for Information and Broadcasting. Very eloquent and hardworking person who is best suited for the job. You are true face of PTI.”

President Dr. Arif Alvi has bestowed him the oath at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Thursday.

The PTI leader, who was elected from the NA-108 constituency of Faisalabad in the 2018 general elections, had earlier been working as Parliamentary Secretary for Railways.

Farrukh Habib is representing his party in the Election Commission as a party in the PTI foreign funding case.

It may be recalled that Fawad Chaudhry was given the post of Information and Broadcasting Minister this month.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed on April 15 expressed good wishes for Fawad Chaudhry on Twitter and congratulated him on his re-appointment as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Earlier, in April 2019, the federal government withdrew the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from Fawad Chaudhry and made him Minister of Science and Technology.

Later on April 28, 2019, Senator Shibli Faraz was appointed as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting. However, this year he was re-appointed as a Senator after completing his term in the Senate. However, he did not remain a Minister.

Prior to that, Firdous Ashiq Awan also served as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

The portfolio of the Minister of Information and Broadcasting has undergone several changes in recent years.

