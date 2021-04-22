‘Simplifying tax system is the priority of the government,’ says PM

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that instead of imposing more taxes on the people, out of box solutions should be suggested to provide relief to them.

According to the details, while chairing a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council via video link in Islamabad; Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Economic Advisory Council to present a road-map showcasing short, medium and long-term measures for economic stability and sustainable growth.

He said that reforms in the tax system and simplifying it is the priority of the government.

Imran Khan said that the Economic Advisory Council has been established to take advantage of the inputs of prominent economic experts in order to put the economy on strong footing.

The Prime Minister said the environment doing business in Pakistan has become favorable all because of the PTI’s efforts. Imran Khan also said that it has remained endeavor of the government to not only frame policies in consultations with the business community but also ensure their continuation.