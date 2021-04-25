Adsense 970×250

Sindh govt seeks army’s help in implementation of COVID-19 health protocols

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 10:31 am
Pakistan Army
The Sindh government has sought help from the Pakistan Army under article 245 in implementing coronavirus SOPs as cases of the virus surge across the country.

According to the details, the provincial government has written to the Ministry of Interior, seeking the army’s help for the civil administration under Article 245 of the Constitution.

Sindh government said it would inform the interior ministry about details regarding troop employment and equipment after holding consultations over the matter.

Army troops a day earlier were deployed in Islamabad and Peshawar after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced their help would be needed in ensuring implementation of health protocols.

Officials of the Islamabad administration had visited various areas in the city on Friday with army personnel in tow to enforce the implementation of coronavirus protocols.

Assistant Commissioner Rana Musa Tahir had visited different commercial areas with an army and police escort and took action against violators.

Interprovincial Transport Ban

National Command and Operation Centre owing to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country decided to extend two days interprovincial transport ban on Saturdays and Sundays till 17th of next month.

The Forum at its meeting with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair deliberated upon proposed lock downs in high disease prevalence cities.

It was agreed that the decision on lockdown would be taken after deliberate discussion amongst all stake holders.

The Forum was told that the few proposed restrictions would include closure of markets and malls, less essential services and complete closure of educational institutions.

The Forum was apprised that a total of 6,901 beds have been inducted to meet the increased requirements due to surge in Covid-19 cases.

