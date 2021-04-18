Adsense 300×250

Sindh Education Department has decided to extend the suspension of physical classes for grades one till eight in all public and private schools across the province for another 10 days in view of increasing cases of Covid-19.

According to the details, Education Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani took to his Twitter handle and informed that physical classes from grades one till eight will remain suspended for another ten days owing to the spike of coronavirus cases.

محکمہ تعلیم سندھ نے Covid کے بڑھتے ہوئے کیسز کے پیش نظر صوبے بھر کے تمام سرکاری و نجی اسکولوں میں آٹھویں جماعت تک Physical کلاسز 21 اپریل سے مزید 10 روز تک معطل رکھنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے تاہم بچوں کی تعلیم کو آن لائن، ہوم ورک اور دیگر ذرائع سے جاری رکھا جاسکتا ہے۔ — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) April 18, 2021

Saeed Ghani said that on-campus classes for grades 9 till 12 will continue with 50 percent attendance.

اسکولوں میں نویں/دسویں اور کالجز میں کلاسز %50 حاضری کے ساتھ جاری رہیں گی۔ تعلیمی ادارے کرونا SOPs پر سختی سے عملدرآمد کے پابند ہوں گے۔ https://t.co/3gL8xeibFI — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) April 18, 2021

Sindh Education Minister advised schools to strictly implement the coronavirus health protocols.

The announcement comes hours after federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood had tweeted that Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) examinations would take place as per schedule and there would be no delay or cancellation.

In a series of tweets, the Federal Education Minister said the decision, among others, had been taken in a special meeting of health and education ministers from the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. “Those students wishing to take exams in Oct/Nov can do so in the same fee already paid,” he added.

“Meeting was also informed that Cambridge has decided not to give teacher-assessed grades this year therefore those not taking exams will take them in the next cycle Oct/Nov,” said Shafqat Mahmood, adding that the CAIE had assured that Covid-19 standard operating procedures would be strictly followed.