Smart lockdown imposed in more localities of Lahore

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 12:07 pm
smart lockdown
The city administration of Lahore has imposed smart lockdown in 15 more areas owing to the spike in coronavirus cases.

According to the details, the lockdown will be in place till May 7. Various areas of Allama Iqbal Town, Aziz Bhatti, Gulberg Town, Data Ganj Bakhsh and Lahore Cantt have been put under the smart lockdown.

Under Coronavirus SOPs, business centers in Punjab will be closed at 6 pm while there will be a complete holiday on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, amusement parks, cinema halls, sports events, cultural festivals and gatherings will be completely banned during the lockdown.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 5,611 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. So far 7,964 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,593 in Sindh, 3,103 in KP, 660 in Islamabad, 461 in Azad Kashmir, 232 in Balochistan, and 104 in GB.

