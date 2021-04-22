Sugar Scandal: NAB to question another Punjab Minister

Adsense 300×250

The accountability watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned another Punjab minister in connection with the ongoing investigation into the sugar scandal.

According to the sources, Punjab Minister Mohsin Leghari has been directed to appear before NAB Rawalpindi on May 4.

The minister has been asked to appear before the committee along with the sugar subsidy record from 2018 to 2019 and a record regarding export permission has also been sought.

Furthermore, the record of subsidies provided to the sugar mills in Punjab have also been sought by the NAB’s team, sources said.

NAB has also summoned Provincial Minister of Punjab for industries, commerce and investment Mian Aslam Iqbal and Provincial Minister of Punjab for Food Sami Ullah Chaudhary.

Both provincial ministers have been directed to appear before the Rawalpindi office.

