Sugar Scandal Probe: NAB summons Mian Aslam Iqbal, Sami Ullah Chaudhary

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 01:06 pm
NAB
In a major development in the ongoing sugar scandal probe, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Provincial Minister of Punjab for industries, commerce and investment Mian Aslam Iqbal and Provincial Minister of Punjab for Food Sami Ullah Chaudhary.

According to the details, both provincial ministers have been directed to appear before the Rawalpindi office.

According to sources, NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Punjab Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on May 4 where the investigation team will interrogate him.

Sources said that NAB has also directed Mian Aslam to bring a record of subsidizing sugar from 2018 to 2019 while a record of export permit has also been sought from him.

According to sources, NAB has also sought record of subsidy given to sugar mills in Punjab from Sami Ullah Chaudhary as well.

Let it be known that NAB is investigating the sugar scandal under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

