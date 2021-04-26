Supreme Court announces verdict in Justice Qazi Faez Isa review case

Adsense 300×250

By the majority of 6-4, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has accepted Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petition against earlier court order of sending his case to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to the details, a 10-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the review petitions filed against the court’s June 19, 2020, judgement on the presidential reference in which the court had empowered the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct an inquiry into offshore assets of his spouse.

On April 13, the apex court had dismissed the judge’s application seeking live telecast of the proceedings on his review petition against the verdict in presidential reference case.

According to the review petition, the directions to the tax authorities in paragraph 4 to 11 of the June 19, 2020 short order of the apex court in the presence of the specific provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance (ITO) were in the nature of legislation and that too person specific and thus without jurisdiction.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa was the subject of a presidential reference that alleged he had acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015 but did not disclose them in his wealth returns. Justice Isa contested the allegation, saying he was not a beneficial owner of the flats — either directly or indirectly.