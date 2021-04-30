Adsense 970×250

Tahir Ashrafi appeals nation to observe Friday as ‘Prayers Day’

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

30th Apr, 2021. 10:25 am
Adsense 300×600
Tahir Ashrafi
Adsense 300×250

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has appealed the masses to observe Friday as ‘Prayers Day’ today for protection against the novel coronavirus.

According to the details, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi while talking to media in the Federal Capital, urged the Ulema and Khateebs to advise people in their sermons to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures against Covid-19.

He also clarified that the federal government did not impose any ban on observing Aitekaf at the country-wide Mosques, rather issuing anti-coronavirus SOPs (standard operating procedures) to contain the spread of coronavirus among Moatakif (Aetikaf observers).

He categorically rejected the rumors circulating on social media networking sites about a ban on AItekaf (a ten-day communion with the Creator in isolation to seek His blessing and forgiveness for their sins observed in last 10 days of Ramadan).

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Asad Umar
11 mins ago
‘Total oxygen production operational capacity increased to 798 tons,’ Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on...
Pakistan Coronavirus
1 hour ago
Coronavirus Update: Pakistan records 131 deaths in a single day

Pakistan has recorded 131 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in...
Petrol prices
1 hour ago
OGRA recommends increase in price of petrol: sources

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary of...
Facebook "Mistakenly" Hid Posts Calling For Modi To resign
10 hours ago
Facebook “Mistakenly” Hid Posts Calling For Modi To resign

Facebook had temporarily hidden the hashtag calling for the resignation of Indian...
struggling with sleepless nights? Try these tips
11 hours ago
Struggling with sleepless nights? Try these tips to avoid tossing and turning

We usually find it quite irritating and stressful when our sleep is...
Saudi Stock Market Hits Seven-Year High After Crown Prince's Interview
11 hours ago
Saudi Stock Market Hits Seven-Year High After Crown Prince’s Interview

A recent interview with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin...

Recent News

Asad Umar
11 mins ago
‘Total oxygen production operational capacity increased to 798 tons,’ Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on...
Pakistan Coronavirus
1 hour ago
Coronavirus Update: Pakistan records 131 deaths in a single day

Pakistan has recorded 131 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in...
Petrol prices
1 hour ago
OGRA recommends increase in price of petrol: sources

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary of...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
5 hours ago
Bitcoin TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Pakistan Rupee, 30th April

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to PKR according to the foreign exchange rate...