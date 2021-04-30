Tahir Ashrafi appeals nation to observe Friday as ‘Prayers Day’

Adsense 300×250

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has appealed the masses to observe Friday as ‘Prayers Day’ today for protection against the novel coronavirus.

According to the details, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi while talking to media in the Federal Capital, urged the Ulema and Khateebs to advise people in their sermons to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures against Covid-19.

He also clarified that the federal government did not impose any ban on observing Aitekaf at the country-wide Mosques, rather issuing anti-coronavirus SOPs (standard operating procedures) to contain the spread of coronavirus among Moatakif (Aetikaf observers).

He categorically rejected the rumors circulating on social media networking sites about a ban on AItekaf (a ten-day communion with the Creator in isolation to seek His blessing and forgiveness for their sins observed in last 10 days of Ramadan).