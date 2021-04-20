Adsense 300×250

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan and India have to hold talks on Kashmir matter if they want lasting peace in South Asia.

According to the details, in an interview to an English daily of Dubai, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the dialogue between Pakistan and India will only take place if the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir mends.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that if Islamabad and New Delhi want lasting peace in South Asia, they will have to discuss Kashmir issue to find a resolution according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people, as it cannot be put back burners.

He added that Kashmir is not a bilateral; rather an internationally recognized issue as there are numerous UN Security Council resolutions on it.

Speaking about the Afghan peace process, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan desired a peaceful, democratic and stable Afghanistan, but for that the peace process has to be taken forward by the people of Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan is comfortable with the role the UAE can play to improve relations between India and Pakistan.

Foreign Minister said that ‘we want to move ahead, but in order to get there, India, which is responsible for vitiating the environment will have to create a conducive and enabling environment, for the dialogue to take place.’

Pakistan will appreciate anyone and everyone including UAE to play a positive and constructive role, but the initiative will have to be indigenous.