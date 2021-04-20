Adsense 300×250

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for the disturbed law and order situation in the country following the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests.

Bilawal Bhutto, in his tweet, asked the Prime Minister to fix the mess created by himself or “he should go home”.

“Agreement wasn’t brought to NA, Govt took action on streets, then banned, people killed, over 500 policemen injured, closed internet, PM didn’t make a statement in NA, didn’t take NA into confidence at any stage. Now PTI wants to hide behind NA. It’s your mess PM, clean up or go home,” he wrote.

The PPP leader’s response came a few hours after Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the government would present a resolution in the National Assembly to expel the French envoy and withdraw cases against members of the outlawed TLP.

Bilawal also criticized the premier for not bringing the issue to the National Assembly in the first place.

Four police officers were martyred and over 600 were injured in clashes all over Pakistan last week.

The government said it had arrested Saad Rizvi as talks between both sides broke down after it emerged the religiopolitical party was planning on marching to Islamabad to hold a sit-in protest.

The TLP has demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan over French President Emmanuel Macron’s support for blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The interior ministry then moved to ban the TLP under the anti-terrorism law last week.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said the decision was taken at the Punjab government’s request.

A delegation of religious scholars led by Chairman Punjab Quran Board Sahibzada Hamid Raza called on Saad Rizvi, leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

According to the report, a delegation of Ulema led by Sahibzada Hamid Raza urged Saad Rizvi to end the protest.

The delegation included Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Sarwat Ejaz Qadri, Mian Jalil Sharqpuri, and Sahibzada Abul Khair Zabir, and others.

The scholars said that the chaos and arson had damaged their own country and an atmosphere of peace and order should be maintained in the country. The delegation also asked Saad Rizvi to issue a video message and asked protestors to end the protest.

The Ulema delegation said that the protesters should be requested to end the protest and the sit-in in Lahore should also be ended.

The chief of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Saad Hussain Rizvi has been released from Kot Lakhpat jail today.

The government released the TLP Chief from jail after the successful talks between the banned party and the Ullema delegation which was led by the interior minister, Sheikh Rasheed.

Note that violent countrywide demonstrations occurred after the arrest of Saad Hussain Rizvi on April 12th ahead of the April 20 deadline for the group’s demands to be put forth to the parliament.

The government then subsequently banned the TLP and started a crackdown on its leadership.