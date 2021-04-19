Ullema Delegation Calls On TLP Chief Saad Rizvi, Urge To End Protest

Adsense 300×250

A delegation of religious scholars led by Chairman Punjab Quran Board Sahibzada Hamid Raza called on Saad Rizvi, leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

According to the report, a delegation of Ulema led by Sahibzada Hamid Raza urged Saad Rizvi to end the protest.

The delegation included Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Sarwat Ejaz Qadri, Mian Jalil Sharqpuri, and Sahibzada Abul Khair Zabir, and others.

The scholars said that the chaos and arson had damaged their own country and an atmosphere of peace and order should be maintained in the country. The delegation also asked Saad Rizvi to issue a video message and asked protestors to end the protest.

The Ulema delegation said that the protesters should be requested to end the protest and the sit-in in Lahore should also be ended.

According to sources, the talks between Saad Rizvi and the delegation of Ulema continued for more than five hours. The negotiating team also had Iftar with Saad Rizvi in ​​jail.

The scholars tried to persuade Saad Rizvi to resolve the issues amicably.

It may be recalled that Saad Rizvi was recently detained by the police after which he was shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Earlier today, renowned religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani on Monday appealed to the government to act wisely over the matter of Lahore unrest.

According to the details, in a Twitter statement, Mufti Usmani said the attacks on police by “certain” people were certainly wrong, but the government should act wisely.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan in her statement today said that every conspiracy to weaken Pakistan will be foiled.

She said that Pakistan is already fighting a war with the third wave of the novel coronavirus that has claimed thousands of lives since the outbreak.

She said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to protect the lives and property of the people during the crisis.

Earlier today, the Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a video statement announced that 11 policemen who had been taken hostage in Lahore by the proscribed TLP have been released after negotiations carried out by the Punjab government.

He said that the first round of talks concluded in a successful manner after which the policemen were released and the protesters had gone dispersed and returned inside the Masjid Rehmatulil Alameen, the headquarters of the TLP. He added that the police had also been withdrawn from their positions to a more defensive posture.