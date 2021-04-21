Adsense 300×250

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar has once again appealed the masses to demonstrate seriousness in observance of health protocols devised to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the details, Asad Umar while addressing a news conference in Islamabad, said that the situation has reached the alarming level, adding that; if the rising trend of the coronavirus pandemic is not controlled, the government will have to take strict steps in major cities.

Asad Umar said that the people as well as the city administrations are not showing the level of seriousness that they demonstrated during the first wave of coronavirus, which was controlled successfully.

Asad Umar said that the positivity ratio has crossed even 30 percent in certain cities. ‘Sindh had relatively been safe; however, the positivity ratio in Karachi also reached 13 percent yesterday,’ said the Minister.

The minister said that over 600 patients are being brought to hospitals on daily basis, and the number of the patients on oxygen has crossed 4500, which is 33 percent higher than the peak level of the first wave.

‘Current week is going to witness the highest ever death toll in a week since the pandemic has hit the country,’ Asad Umar warned.