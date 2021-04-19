Adsense 970×250

Workers of banned TLP gather outside Sheikh Rashid’s residence, heavy security deployed

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 04:24 pm
Lal Haveli
The heavy contingents of the Rangers and police secured the perimeter around Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed’s Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi on Monday after a large number of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers gathered outside the minister’s residence.

According to the details, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan charged workers kept chanting slogans against the Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and government of Tehreek e Insaf.

However, no loss of life or injuries were reported during the protest outside the residence of the Interior minister.

It is worth mentioning here that Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in his statement today termed the law and order situation of the province ‘satisfactory.

Sardar Usman Buzdar ensured the people of the province that government will protect their lives and properties at any cost.

