1 sepoy martyred as terrorists open fire on military post in North Waziristan District

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 10:52 pm
ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday that terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the International Border opened fire on a military post in North Waziristan District.

Own troops responded in a befitting manner. However, during an exchange of fire, Sepoy Umar Daraz, age 32 years, resident of Jhang, received a bullet injury and embraced shahadat.

Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pak-Afghan Border.

Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.

