AC Adjourns hearing against Zardari in Rs8 billion Suspicious Transaction Reference

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 11:50 am
Illegal Transaction Case Asif Ali Zardari

The Accountability Court (AC) has on Thursday adjourned the hearing of suspicious transaction reference of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to the details, the suspicious transaction reference’s hearing of Rs8 billion has been adjourned till June 9.

Before the PPP co-chairman was summoned, the reference said that there is strong evidence that Asif Zardari built Clifton’s house with clear corruption.

It further added that Zardari’s stenographer Mushtaq paid worth Rs 150 million for the purchase of the house.

Zardari Gets Bail In Suspicious Transaction Reference

Earlier, The Islamabad  High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Asif Zardari on medical grounds. He was being examined by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the suspicious transaction of Rs8 billion through a fake bank account.

During the hearing, NAB’s lawyer said that the reference file in the case has not been submitted yet and the matter is still being probed.

In response, Asif Zardari’s lawyer Farooq Naik said that  his client had been “remanded for more than two months after his arrest, during which the NAB could have interrogated Asif Zardari.” He added that  Zardari is still “ready to answer questions,” if need be.

Farooq Naik sought pre-arrest bail for the former president on medical grounds. The court also denied the NAB from arresting Asif Zardari.

He was granted bail against two surety bonds of Rs10 million each. NAB’s prosecutor general Jahanzaib Bharwana and deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzafar Abbasi represented the anti-corruption watchdog, while Farooq H. Naek argued on behalf of the former president.

