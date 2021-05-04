Double Click 970×250

Air Chief Condoles Passing Of Former CNS Admiral Karamat Niazi

04th May, 2021. 03:50 pm
Air Chief Condoles Admiral Karamat Niazi's sad demise

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, has expressed his profound grief on the sad demise of former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral (Retd) Karamat Rahman Niazi.

The Air Chief extend his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal bliss of the deceased.

Lauding the meritorious services of the Admiral, he said, “Admiral Karamat was an epitome of excellence & would remain a role model for generations of officers and sailors.

Moreover, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and CJCSC General Nadeem Raza also felt deeply grieved by the sad demise of Admiral Karamat.

Note that Admiral Karamat Khan Niazi served as CNS from 1979 to 1983 in Pakistan Navy.

He is renowned for being the commander of the submarine Ghazi during the second war with India in 1965.

