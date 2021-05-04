Air Chief Condoles Passing Of Former CNS Admiral Karamat Niazi

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, has expressed his profound grief on the sad demise of former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral (Retd) Karamat Rahman Niazi.

Air Chf Mshl Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, PAF has expressed his profound grief on the sad demise of Admiral (Retd) Karamat Rahman Niazi, Ex Chief of Naval Staff (1979 – 1983). — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) May 4, 2021

The Air Chief extend his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal bliss of the deceased.

Lauding the meritorious services of the Admiral, he said, “Admiral Karamat was an epitome of excellence & would remain a role model for generations of officers and sailors.

Moreover, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and CJCSC General Nadeem Raza also felt deeply grieved by the sad demise of Admiral Karamat.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karamat Rahman Niazi (retired). “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 4, 2021

General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC, has offered deepest condolences on the sad demise of former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karamat Rahman Niazi (Retd). “My thoughts & prayers are with bereaved family. May Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace, Ameen”, CJCSC. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 4, 2021

Note that Admiral Karamat Khan Niazi served as CNS from 1979 to 1983 in Pakistan Navy.

He is renowned for being the commander of the submarine Ghazi during the second war with India in 1965.