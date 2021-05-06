Double Click 970×250

Air Chief saddened On the demise of Aviation Author Pushpinder Singh Chopra

06th May, 2021. 01:51 pm
Air Chief Pushpinder Singh

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Pushpinder Singh Chopra, India’s foremost Air Force historian.

The Air Chief has extended his sincere condolences to the bereaved family and acknowledged Singh’s noteworthy contributions in the field of aviation journalism.

He said, “His affiliation and admiration for PAF’s professionalism would always be remembered.”

Pushpinder Singh Chopra, the renowned aviation author and journalist, passed away in Delhi aged 77, due to the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. 

A press release by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said that Pushpinder Singh was a renowned aviation author and was famous for his dispassionate analysis. He was also a great admirer of the Pakistan Air Force in 1991.

Furthermore, Singh had written a book on PAF titled “FIZA’YA – PSYCHE OF THE PAKISTAN AIR FORCE” along with Ravirikhye and Peter Steinemann.

Born in Murree, he spent his early childhood in Lahore before his family migrated to India.

In 2000, the late Pushpinder had visited Pakistan as a guest of PAF. Air Marshal Nur Khar former CAS, PAF had hosted a dinner in for him at his residence.

Earlier, the Chief of Air Staff has expressed his profound grief on the sad demise of former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral (Retd) Karamat Rahman Niazi.

The Air Chief extend his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal bliss of the deceased.

Lauding the meritorious services of the Admiral, he said, “Admiral Karamat was an epitome of excellence & would remain a role model for generations of officers and sailors.

