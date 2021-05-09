Double Click 970×250

Al Aqsa Mosque: President Terms Israel’s apartheid Against Palestinians A “Shame”

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 10:54 am
Al Aqsa Mosque President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has on Sunday (today) termed the heinous Israeli Forces’ attack at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque as “shame” and also assured the Palestinian brethren that very soon international politics will be based on morality and not on vested interests.

In his tweet, the President wrote, “It is a shame that Israeli apartheid against Palestinians continues. Atrocious attack on peaceful praying Muslims is given the usual media spin of ‘clashes’. My brothers don’t lose hope. Time is near when International Politics will be based on morality & not on vested interests.”

Note that, more than 200 Palestinians and around twenty Israeli police officers have sustained injuries due to violent clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli police stormed and forcefully dispersed worshippers away in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque on Friday as weeks-long stresses between Israel and the Palestinians over Jerusalem intensified again.

Calls for calm emitted in from the United States and the United Nations while the European Union and Jordan express deep concerns over this matter.

However, Pakistan has strongly reacted to this by targeting Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has condemned the attack of occupying Israeli forces that targeted Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem on Friday.

FM Qureshi took to Twitter and wrote, “Condemn in strongest terms attack on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, first Qibla of Islam, by Israeli Occupation Forces in the holy month of Ramzan. Such brutality is against the very spirit of humanity & human rights law. Pakistan stands steadfast in support of the Palestinian cause.”

On the other hand, in a statement by Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said such attacks, especially during the holy month of Ramazan, are against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Pakistan strongly condemns attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Occupation Forces. We pray for the speedy recovery of injured, reiterate our steadfast support to the Palestinian cause & urge the int’l community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people,” the statement read.

