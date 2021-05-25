All decisions against PIA in Reko Diq case reversed: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that all the decisions against Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in the Reko Diq case have been reversed.

In his statement, Fawad Chaudhry termed the decision of the British Virgin Islands High Court in favor of Pakistan as a great achievement.

He said that Rose Welt Hotel in New York and Scribe Hotel in Paris have been returned to Pakistan.

The Federal Minister further said that the global litigation between Pakistan and PIA is a great victory.

He said that the British Virgin Islands High Court had ruled in favor of Pakistan and had withdrawn all judgments against PIA in the Reko Diq case.