Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour said that ANP wants democracy in the country according to the constitution.

While Talking in the BOL News program National Debate, the ANP leader said that it is the job of the president to run the parties in an alliance adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should take everyone into confidence.

On the matter of show-cause notice served to the ANP Ghulam Ahmad Bilour asked that why should ANP apologize to anyone? The ANP currently stands on its words.

He said that if PML-N is ready to go along, we will go together and will continue to play his role in Pakistan’s politics.

The ANP leader said that the ANP has no personal agenda and it wants democracy in the country according to the constitution.

Ghulam Ahmad Bilour further added that ANP will support the decision of the opposition in the budget.

“If inflation is low then the performance of the government will be better,” said Ghulam Ahmad Bilour.