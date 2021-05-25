Double Click 728 x 90
Army Chief, US Defense Secretary discuss regional security matters

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

25th May, 2021. 12:31 pm
Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a telephonic conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

According to the details, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin in a tweet today said that he spoke with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the conversation matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, developments in Afghan Peace Process, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Gen. Austin reiterated his appreciation for Pakistan’s support for Afghanistan peace negotiations and expressed his desire to continue to build on the US Pakistan bilateral relationship.

The US dignitary also shared the development on his official handle.

Back on May 13 this year, Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan, called on the Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields, fight against Covid-19 and recent developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed.

The army chief said Pakistan had sincerely supported the peace process, adding that a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of region in general and Pakistan in particular.

The COAS expressed the hope for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in future.

The US dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts and support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to enhance relations between the two countries.

