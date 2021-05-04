Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has on Tuesday (today) informed that it is the first time that over one hundred and sixty four thousand people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in a single day on April 04.

In a tweet, he said the vaccination process of people aged forty and above was also started yesterday across the country.

کل پہلی دفعہ کسی بھی ایک دن میں ویکسین لگانے کی تعداد ڈیڑھ لاکھ سے تجاوز کر گئی. کل ایک لاکھ چونسٹھ ہزار سے زائد افراد کو ویکسین لگائ گئ. کل پہلا دن تھا کے 40 سال اور اس سے زیادہ عمر کے لوگوں کو ویکسین لگائ گئ. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 4, 2021

On the other hand, Asad Umar in another tweet assured satisfactory SOP compliance in Pakistan as the country is witnessing the third wave of Coronavirus.

“Significant improvement seen in SOP compliance since the stronger enforcement measures including military deployment took place. National average compliance has doubled from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May. Need to sustain and build on this compliance level specially till eid,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the Minister had said that the British variant of the novel coronavirus has strengthened its roots in the entire region.

Asad Umar, who is also the Chief of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), had stressed that strict implementation of health protocols can curb the spread of the virus.

He had said that the prevalence of the epidemic recorded high in Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas the administration is doing its best to implement the SOPs.

Asad Umar had predicted a spike of coronavirus cases in the country during the last 10 days of Ramadan, as a mass number of people visit markets.

The minister had also revealed that over 1.3 million people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country and sixty to seventy thousand vaccines are currently being administered on daily basis.

“It is our effort to enhance it to one hundred and fifty thousand to two hundred thousand after Eid-ul-Fitr,” he added.