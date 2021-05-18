Double Click 970×250

At Least 5 Dead As Thunderstorm Wreak Havoc In Karachi

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 09:02 pm
Karachi thunderstorms

Five people were killed in different accidents caused by a thunderstorm in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to the details, five people, including two children and a woman, were killed and several others injured in different accidents caused by thunderstorms and strong winds in different parts of Karachi.

A woman named Saleem Al-Nisa and a man named Waheed were killed when a wall collapsed in Baldia Dabba Colony. Four people, including two women, were injured when a wall collapsed in Orangi Town.

A 45-year-old man was also killed when a wall collapsed in Saeedabad.

An 8-year-old boy died after falling from an elevator on the third floor of a building in Clifton. A 10-year-old boy lost his life when a wall collapsed in Sher Shah.

A signboard fell in the shopping mall located on Rashid Minhas Road. Several people were also injured in other accidents and have been shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment.

