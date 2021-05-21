Double Click 970×250

At least six killed, several injured in Chaman blast

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 02:57 pm
At least six people were killed and several injured after an explosion hits the vehicle of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Nazryati’s JUI (N) leader Maulana Abdul Qadir Looni in Chaman on Friday.

According to the details, Police said that the vehicle of religious scholar Molana Qadir Luni was targeted with a planted IED. The vehicle was targeted during the JUI-N’s Palestine rally.

JUI (N) staged the rally in the meat market of the city as part of the Youm-i-Quds being observed in support of the Palestinian people facing Israeli aggression.

Paramedics arrived at the site of the blast, shifting the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“An emergency has been imposed at the district hospital,” said police.

