Balochistan: 3 FC Soldiers Martyred, 5 Injured In Terrorist Attack

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 10:34 pm
Balochistan: 3 FC Soldiers Martyred, 5 Injured In Terrorist Attack

3 FC soldiers embraced shahadat while 5 injured in the line of duty during two separate terrorist activities in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), in Margret, Quetta terrorists targeted FC troops deployed on security duties. During the exchange of fire 3, FC soldiers embraced shahadat while 1 got injured.

In another terrorist activity in Sherbandi, Turbat terrorists targeted soldiers patrolling along with Pak- Iran Border. Resultantly 4 FC soldiers got injured.

Those FC Officials who embraced martyrdom include,

Lance Naik Syed Hussian Shah

Sepoy Faisal Mehmood

Sepoy Nauman ur Rehman

 

