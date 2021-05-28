Double Click 728 x 90
Balochistan: 4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Khuzdar

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

28th May, 2021. 10:39 am
Earthquake tremors have been felt in different areas of the Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

According to the Seismological Center, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.2 on the Richter scale.

No casualties have been reported so far in the quake, but the tremors were so severe that people rushed out of their homes chanting the Kalima Tayyaba.

Earlier in April this year, earthquake tremors were felt in Mastung, Bolan and other areas of Balochistan. The earthquake spread fear and panic among the people and they came out of their houses reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.

The magnitude of the quake was 4 on the Richter scale while its epicentre was 40 km east of Mastung. The depth of the quake was 25 km underground.

