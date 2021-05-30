Double Click 728 x 90
“Bilawal Bhutto Does Not Need To Apologize Anyone”: Palwasha Khan

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

30th May, 2021. 02:44 pm
Palwasha Khan National Debate

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Palwasha Khan has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a kind of coalition.

Speaking to host Jameel Farooqui in BOL News’ program National Debate, Palwasha Khan said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always tried to wall off PPP and ANP.

She further questioned, Does PDM aim to bring down the government or to bring down PPP?

Palwasha further added that with all these tactics, only the incumbent government will have benefits.

“Every government has to give an account of its 5-year performance,” she said adding, “Bilawal Bhutto and PPP actually formed the PDM.”

“PPP did not express withdrawal in PDM,” she added.

The PPP leader went on to add that these people should end the politics of pushing down the ANP.

“They have to point out the differences and lacks within the PML-N,” said Palwasha.

She added that these people have joined hands together, PPP has nothing to do with them.

Referring to the showcase notice served to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Khan added that Bilawal does not need to apologize anyone.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reportedly tore apart the show-cause notice issued to it by the PDM in a clear message to the alliance that the future relied entirely on mutual respect.

The PDM already suffered a blow when the Awami National Party (ANP) quit over its hijacking by some member parties.

On the other hand, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had expressed displeasure over Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) political behaviour and said that they ‘must admit their mistake.’

It is worth mentioning here that the Awami National Party (ANP) was the first party to left the anti-government alliance, followed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that also announced to resign from all posts of the opposition alliance in protest against the issuance of show-cause notices.

Awami National Party (ANP) Parts Ways From PDM

PML-N and JUI-F were irked after the Awami National Party (ANP) had announced its separation from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The JUI-F and PML-N leaders reacted to the separation of ANP from PDM terming it “the most humiliating move in political history”.

JUI-F’s secretary-general Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri over the move said, “ANP and PPP’s actions have led to the world laughing at us.”

“Despite all this, we went and spoke to ANP’s leadership and they said the move was made based on friendly ties,” he added.

Haideri warned ANP it had made a “blatant” mistake after blaming PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for lacking leadership.

“ANP should not have blamed Fazlur Rehman,” Haideri said.

