Bilawal Bhutto mocks Federal Government over rising inflation

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that in the current crisis, Sindh has launched Benazir Mazdoor Card under which workers would be able to avail all necessary benefits and facilities such as education, health, marriage grants, financial assistance, scholarships, and pensions.

According to the details, in a recent statement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized the federal government for failing in their policy-making to control the inflation and support the deteriorating economy.

He said that increasing the power tariff by 29 percent in just one year is the height of enmity with the public.

Bilawal Bhutto said that rents of houses have increased by 9.3 percent while prices of everyday commodities increased by 15.9 percent.

PPP Chairman said that the Sindh government has issued Benazir Mazdoor Card, which will provide a medical grant to 0.6 million registered industrial workers.

Earlier Bilawal Bhutto congratulated the provincial government for launching the Benazir Mazdoor Card and directed the chief minister to enhance its benefits.