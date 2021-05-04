Double Click 970×250

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

04th May, 2021. 06:43 pm
Bilawal Criticizes ECP Orders To Allow Recounting Of Votes In NA-249

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has criticized the orders of the Election Commission Of Pakistan to allow recounting of votes in the NA-249.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “PPP welcomes new precedent set by allowing consistency wide recount without specific ps complaints. Many seats from 2018 fall within the 5% threshold & candidates have not been given this chance.”

“Once ECP order is out PPP will consider going to ECP for recounts in all such seats,” he added.

Yesterday, while talking to the media in Karachi, Bilawal Bhutto said that if the role of the establishment will not be ended, no matter how much legislation is enacted, elections will remain controversial.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the demand of PML-N to hand over the polling box of NA-249 to the army was beyond comprehension.

The PPP chairman said that the Establishment did not have an active role in the NA-249 elections. If the PML-N has lost one seat, it wants the army to intervene.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the army was deployed at every polling station in the 2018 elections, which was the highest in history, it also makes the elections and army controversial, irresponsible demand from PML-N that polling Boxes should be handed over to the army, we are not with this demand.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that if Imran Khan is talking about dissolving the assembly and PML-N is talking about resignations, then they are both on the same page.

He said that PPP votes are increasing in every by-election, PML-N has a majority in Punjab, despite having a majority, the PML-N did not create any problems for Buzdar in Punjab.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Buzdar government has been running for three years, budget, legislation, PML-N did not create any problems in 3 years.

The PPP chairman said that we are now realizing that the PML-N and PTI are on the same page.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that we showed PML-N that it can also take the federation through Punjab.

 

