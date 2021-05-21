Double Click 970×250

Bilawal Terms PTI Regime As Worst Period In History Of Country

Aizbah Khan

21st May, 2021. 12:35 pm
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the PTI regime as the worst period in the history of the country.

According to details, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while sharply criticizing the federal government said that Imran Khan is the only ruler in the world who takes notice of inflation instead of eliminating it.

He said that Imran Khan has so far not been able to do anything other than making accusations, promises and utterances.

The PPP chairman said that covering up the Auditor General’s report on irregularities could not cover up the deeds of Imran Khan’s corrupt government. The real wages of the common man of Pakistan are constantly declining.

Bilawal Bhutto said that he would thwart Imran Khan’s attempt to cover up his incompetence with the coronavirus outbreak.

He further said that the country was facing the worst economic crisis in its history and Imran Khan was busy making allegations against the opposition.

