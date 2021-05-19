Board Exams to be held across Pakistan this year amid COVID-19

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided in principle that board exams across the country will be held this year amid the third wave of novel coronavirus.

According to the details, the decision was taken in an NCOC meeting held in Islamabad with Planning Minister Asad Umar in the chair.

The health ministry officials briefed the participants of the meeting about the current situation of Covid-19 in the country. However, the NCOC has decided to refer the matter of re-opening the educational institutes to the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC).

All educational institutions across the country were closed earlier this month till May 23 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

According to sources, the IPMEC will hold its meeting before May 23 and in the first phase schools would be open for students of classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th.

Earlier this month, the IPMEC had decided that examinations of grade 10th and 12th would be taken in July in the first phase whereas, in the second phase, papers of 9th and 11th grade would be conducted in August or September.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government issued a fresh advisory on Wednesday regarding the closure of markets in view of COVID-19, allowing bakeries and milk shops across the province to remain open till midnight.

“Restaurants, food streets to remain closed with no indoor or outdoor dining. However, home delivery, takeaway and drive-through facilities are allowed,” read a notification issued today.

“Bakeries and milk-shops are allowed till 12:00 am (midnight),” the communique added.