Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that government will give priority to exams for grades 12 and 10 followed by grades 11 and 9.

According to the details, the Minister on his official Twitter handle said Interprovincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) decided that Board exams would begin after June 15.

Interprovincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) took place yesterday. It was decided that Board exams would begin after June 15. Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority so that results can come in before university admissions

— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 6, 2021

In another tweet, Shafqat Mahmood said, the government will give priority to exams for grades 12 and 10 followed by grades 11 and 9.

Respective Boards will announce the exact dates but in principle exams will start after June 15 with priority to grade 12 and 10 to be followed by 11 and 9

— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 6, 2021

On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Education rejected rumors that the examination for classes 9 and 11 had been canceled.

Shafqat in his tweet said, “No truth in rumours that exams will not be held.”