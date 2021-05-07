It is believed that a morning walk on the lush Margalla hills of the federal capital Islamabad will be full of joy and freshness but the situation is quite different which has also been highlighted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner.

These days, the British High Commissioner in Islamabad is spreading awareness about the environmental pollution caused by the garbage in the Margalla Hills in Islamabad and is directing it to be kept clean and also drawing the attention of the administration to the issue.

On April 30, Christian Turner shared a picture of the Margalla Hills on Twitter, in which he was collecting garbage in a bag.

He wrote in a tweet that “Meals are for sharing not littering. Two bags of rubbish collected on Margallas #FridayMorningWalk – please help keep beautiful Islamabad clean “.

Meals are for sharing not littering. Two bags of rubbish collected on Margallas #FridayMorningWalk – please help keep beautiful Islamabad clean cc @hamzashafqaat @dcislamabad @CleanGreenPK pic.twitter.com/jHcvUWxO1c — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) April 30, 2021

In this tweet of the British High Commissioner, some social media users blamed the administration and some blamed the citizens.

This morning (May 7) the British High Commissioner shared another photo of Margalla Hills where he went for a morning walk.

In the tweeted photo, Christian Turner is seen holding 2 bags full of garbage and in both his hands.

“Another Friday morning, another two bags of litter,” Christian Turner tweeted.

In his tweet, he briefly referred to the cleaning of garbage in the hills of Margalla, saying, “Cleanliness is half faith.”

However, the debate and criticism over the tweet started when Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat praised Christian Turner in a one-letter tweet and wrote ‘Great’ but he has deleted his tweet.

Instead of acknowledging the mistake and negligence of his administration, he praised the British High Commissioner.

Later, after severe criticism, DC Islamabad clarified in a tweet that his comment was misunderstood.

“My comment was misinterpreted, I just appreciated Christian Turner’s efforts to keep Islamabad clean,” Hamza Shafqat wrote.

“I would request everyone to not litter in forests. It is everyone’s responsiblity to keep their surroundings clean.,” he added.