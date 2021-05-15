Double Click 970×250

Business centers should remain open till 11 pm: Karachi Sindh Tajir Ittehad

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 09:45 pm
Karachi’s business community rejects the decision of NCOC to open business centers from 6 am to 8 pm.

The Chairman of Karachi Sindh Tajir Ittehad Sheikh Habib said that the Sindh government should give orders to open business centers from 9 am to 11 pm.

Sheikh Habib said that the traders are already facing the worst financial difficulties due to the lockdown.

He requested the government of Sindh to immediately issue notification and allow business centers to remain open till 11 pm.

Sheikh Habib ensured that complete SOPs in business centers will be followed in the business centers.

Earlier, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has decided to allow all markets and shops to open from May 17.

The NCOC meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister and head of the NCOC Asad Omar on Saturday to review the latest corona situation in the country.

The meeting decided to allow shops and markets to remain open from May 17 until 8 pm.

According to the NCOC, all offices will be open under normal working hours from May 17, but 50 per cent attendance will be maintained in the offices.

In addition, the NCOC has decided to restore inter-city and intra-city transport, intra-city and inter-city transport from May 16 instead of 17.

