CAA Revokes Flight Permit From Dubai To Peshawar For Violating SOPs

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has revoked the flight permit of a private airline carrying 27 passengers from Dubai to Peshawar who tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the second time this month that a private airline has violated government-designated SOPs and brought 24 Corona patients from Dubai to Peshawar on May 10, according to the report.

CAA spokesman Saad bin Ayub said the National Command and Control Center informed the authority that the private airline had violated COVID-19 SOPs by bringing 27 passengers from Sharjah to Peshawar on May 16.

He said the airline’s negligence had not only endangered the lives of health workers and airport staff but also other passengers on the flight.

He said that other airlines are strictly following COVID-19 SOPs.

Following serious violations of the Code of Conduct, the CAA decided on May 17 to revoke the airline’s flight PA611 Dubai-Peshawar license.

It also warned that further violations would be dealt with severely.

On May 1, the CAA issued an operational protocol for overseas passenger flights.

It instructed all international airlines to ensure that all passengers and crew adhere to operating procedures.

Earlier, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has on Wednesday allowed airlines to run 30% more outbound international flights from the country following the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

A notification issued by CAA has permitted the airlines so that they could take passengers in their outbound flights, that were previously going vacant. The increased international flight operation would also include cargo flights of the airlines.

“We have taken the decision in the wake of a crowd and fewer number of available flights,” the CAA said.

PCAA had also extended the travel restrictions for International passengers arriving from Category C countries till May 04 following the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

PCAA had announced new guidelines for extended travel restrictions for Category C passengers.

Brazil, India, Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa and others are among 23 countries included in the Category C. Those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take earlier permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The restrictions will also be imposed on the Pakistani passport holders, NICOP and POC holders.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at a maximum of 90 hours before boarding, the notification read.