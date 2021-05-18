Census-2017 Report: Karachi Remains The Most Populated City

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has issued the Census-2017 report which revealed that Karachi remained the most populated city of the country, with a total population of 10,624,894.

In the sixth census of Pakistan, the PBS revealed that Pakistan’s population had increased to 207.68 million — 106.3 million male and 101.3 million female — with an annual growth rate of 2.40%.

On the other hand, the total population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 30.51 million, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) 4.99 million, Punjab 109.99 million, Sindh 47.85 million, Balochistan 12.34 million, and Islamabad 2 million.

The census report said that people between 15-64 years of age form 55.98% of the population, while the youth — 15-24 years of age — constitute 19.19% of the population.

The population breakdown:

Less than a year — 2.44%

Less than 5 years — 14.04%

Less than 10 years — 28.50%

Less than 15 years — 40.31%

15-24 years (youth) — 19.19%

18 and above — 53.40%

15-64 years — 55.98%

65 and above — 3.71%

As per the report, the literacy rate in Pakistan has increased and reached 58.92% as compared to 43.92% in 1998, out of which 87.48 million people are being literate in the country.

It should be mentioned here that the census-2017 was conducted in two phases, with each phase having a duration of 30 days.

Phase-I started on March 15 and ended on April 14, 2017, in which 61 admin districts comprising 79,773 blocks were identified.

Phase-II started with a time period of 10 days from April 25 till May 24, 2017. Eighty-Nine (89) admin districts comprising 89,170 blocks were enumerated during this period.