Census-2017 Report: Karachi Remains The Most Populated City

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has issued the Census-2017 report which revealed that Karachi remained the most populated city of the country, with a total population of 10,624,894.
In the sixth census of Pakistan, the PBS revealed that Pakistan’s population had increased to 207.68 million — 106.3 million male and 101.3 million female — with an annual growth rate of 2.40%.
On the other hand, the total population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 30.51 million, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) 4.99 million, Punjab 109.99 million, Sindh 47.85 million, Balochistan 12.34 million, and Islamabad 2 million.
The census report said that people between 15-64 years of age form 55.98% of the population, while the youth — 15-24 years of age — constitute 19.19% of the population.
The population breakdown:
Less than a year — 2.44%
Less than 5 years — 14.04%
Less than 10 years — 28.50%
Less than 15 years — 40.31%
15-24 years (youth) — 19.19%
18 and above — 53.40%
15-64 years — 55.98%
65 and above — 3.71%
As per the report, the literacy rate in Pakistan has increased and reached 58.92% as compared to 43.92% in 1998, out of which 87.48 million people are being literate in the country.
It should be mentioned here that the census-2017 was conducted in two phases, with each phase having a duration of 30 days.
Phase-I started on March 15 and ended on April 14, 2017, in which 61 admin districts comprising 79,773 blocks were identified.
Phase-II started with a time period of 10 days from April 25 till May 24, 2017. Eighty-Nine (89) admin districts comprising 89,170 blocks were enumerated during this period.
