“Change in climate will affect the future generations”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) said that the massive change in climate will surely affect the future generations of Pakistan.

While addressing the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program ceremony, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan is unfortunately amongst the ten countries which are most vulnerable to climate change. “We want to leave a better Pakistan for future generations,” he added.

He further added that Pakistan will host “World Environment Day” on June 5 after its efforts to bring beneficial climate change by planting trees.

He said the government has embarked upon a series of projects including that of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, national parks’ establishment and restoration of wetlands and wildlife to achieve that objective.

He said these projects will also provide job opportunities to the people and contribute to the promotion of tourism.

He further added that the government also aims to increase national parks in the country.

Moreover, during his visit to Haripur today, the Prime Minister was briefed by Special Assistant for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on the achievements of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program. The Prime Minister will also plant a tree after his address.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج ضلع ہری پور میں دس بیلین ٹری سونامی پروگرام کی مناسبت سے منعقدہ تقریب میں شرکت کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/PrVZpVQmec — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 27, 2021

He will also take a briefing on the report on the “Nature Capital of Pakistan” of the United Nations Environment Program.

وزیراعظم اس موقع پر اقوام متحدہ کے ماحولیات پروگرام کی Nature Capital of Pakistan رپورٹ پر بھی بریفنگ لیں گے اور خطاب کریں گے — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 27, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had addressed the launching ceremony of the Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card in Layyah on Wednesday.

He said that ensures the obvious health benefits to all the citizens by the health cards and also announced free medical aid to all the residents of Punjab.

The Prime Minister said that under this new card system, each family will have health insurance of Rs 720,000.

“An additional amount of 300,000 may be provided to the holders of the card, if necessary, to complete the treatment,” the premier said.

He has also announced universal health coverage through Insaf Health Card for people of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal Divisions.

“I want every citizen to have a health insurance facility,” he said adding, “I want to make Pakistan a welfare state.”

He further added that Pakistan was developing rapidly 50 to 60 years ago.

During his address, he said that the population of Islamabad has increased and due to the increase in population, other resources including water was being affected.

Moreover, PM Imran commended Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for uplifting the backward areas of the province like DG Khan and Sahiwal Divisions. “Inclusive development of backward areas also helps prevent concentration of population in big cities, where the provision of civic amenities has become a challenge now,” he added.