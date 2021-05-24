Double Click 728 x 90
Chaudhry Nisar could not Take Oath As Punjab MPA

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 07:11 pm
Chaudhry Nisar

Due to the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, former Home Minister, Chaudhry Nisar could not take oath as a member of the Punjab Assembly today.

Earlier, while talking to media in Lahore, Chaudhry Nisar said that the day was fixed but the oath could not be taken in the absence of the Speaker as well as the Deputy Speaker. The matter will be dealt with in the court tomorrow or the day after.

Confirming his decision to take the oath in a statement on Sunday, Nisar said that he made the decision after talking to his constituents and mutual consultation.

He made it clear that the taking of oath would not affect his stance or thinking (about rigging in the 2018 general election that led to his defeat in a National Assembly constituency).

Chaudhry Nisar said in his statement that he won’t also accept any benefits as the assembly member that include salary, transport and daily allowances and other privileges as “the basic purpose of taking oath is to control political situation and factors in the constituency.”

He further explained that it would be a strange logic to abandon the seat (by not taking oath) and then taking part in the ensuing by-polls for the constituency.

Chaudhry Nisar, who was once a close confidante of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had virtually said goodbye to the PML-N since his relations with the latter were strained in 2017 over differences.

