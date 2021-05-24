Double Click 970×250

Chaudhry Nisar to take oath as Punjab MPA today

24th May, 2021. 09:45 am
Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will take oath in the Punjab Assembly today (Monday).

According to the details, Chaudhry Nisar will take oath during the session of the Punjab assembly. Chaudhry Nisar, a former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart, contested the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate from two national and two provincial assembly constituencies after developing differences with the Sharif family.

Confirming his decision to take the oath in a statement on Sunday, Nisar said that he made the decision after talking to his constituents and mutual consultation.

He made it clear that the taking of oath would not affect his stance or thinking (about rigging in the 2018 general election that led to his defeat in a National Assembly constituency).

Chaudhry Nisar said in his statement that he won’t also accept any benefits as the assembly member that include salary, transport and daily allowances and other privileges as “the basic purpose of taking oath is to control political situation and factors in the constituency.”

He further explained that it would be a strange logic to abandon the seat (by not taking oath) and then taking part in the ensuing by-polls for the constituency.

It is woth mentioning here that Chaudhry Nisar, who was once a close confidante of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had virtually said goodbye to the PML-N since his relations with the latter strained in 2017 over differences.

