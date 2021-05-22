Chief of Air Staff expresses grief over death of Nigeria’s army chief

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force on Saturday has expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Nigeria’s army chief, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a plane crash on Friday.

The Air Chief prayed for the eternal bliss of the departed soul & said, “our hearts reach out to the family of the deceased in the grief and this void can’t be filled”.

Air Chief also acknowledged noteworthy contributions of (late) Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru for the Nigerian army.

Nigerian Army Chief Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane crash during an official visit to the Kaduna State in north-western Nigeria.

Kaduna has been facing security challenges for the past few months.

According to the reports the Nigerian Air Force said in a statement that the plane crashed near Kaduna Airport and an investigation has been launched to find out the motives behind it.

The incident took place just three months after a small Nigerian Air Force passenger plane crashed just outside Abuja Airport, killing all seven people on board.