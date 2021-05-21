China and Pakistan mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Pakistan and China today mark their 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Prime ministers and presidents of both countries congratulated the two nations on the occasion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and stressed the need to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further diversify and deepen strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to further solidify Pakistan-China bilateral relations. During the call, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, bilateral relations, and vaccine cooperation were discussed.

The prime minister congratulated Premier Le Keqiang and the Chinese leadership for the successful landing of the Chinese spacecraft on Mars, which showed the rising technological prowess of China.

Imran Khan emphasized that with collective and tireless efforts over the years, Pakistan and China had transformed their relationship into an “All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership”.

It is pertinent that the year 2021 is a special occasion as it marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.