CJP Lays Foundation Stone Of Chief Court Gilgit-Baltistan Complex

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 01:55 pm
Chief Justice of Pakistan laid the foundation stone of the Chief Court Gilgit-Baltistan Complex during his visit.

According to the details, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed was given a briefing regarding the Chief Court Complex.

The Chief Court Complex will cost Rs 1.19 billion 82 lakh 76 thousand 902 and the project will be completed in two years.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed was accompanied by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan Justice Malik Haq Nawaz, Justice Ali Baig, other judges and lawyers.

Chief Justice of Pakistan has directed to build parking in the new building and wide highway in the vicinity.

The Chief Justice directed the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan to provide more land for the complex so that the best type of building could be constructed.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan while talking to the Chief Justice of Pakistan said that Gwadar style stadiums are being constructed in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Chief Justice said that talent should be hunted so that Gilgit-Baltistan has also a representation in the Pakistan cricket team.

