Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has proposed the name of Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti to take charge as the chief justice of Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to the details, the current LHC chief justice will retire on July 5. However, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti might take his position.

The CJP has summoned the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on June 10 to consider the nomination of Justice Bhatti as the new LHC CJ. Justice Bhatti became an additional LHC judge on March 12, 2011, and he will retire on March 7, 2024.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed is also focusing on the rise of two judges to the Supreme Court (SC). Currently, two seats are vacant. Justice Faisal Arab retired on November 4, while Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik on April 30.

Moreover, the CJP has also considered a confirmation of three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court on Thursday (today).

Earlier, the Chief Justice of Pakistan laid the foundation stone of the Chief Court Gilgit-Baltistan Complex during his visit.

CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed was given a briefing regarding the Chief Court Complex.

The Chief Court Complex will cost Rs 1.19 billion 82 lakh 76 thousand 902 and the project will be completed in two years.

He was accompanied by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan Justice Malik Haq Nawaz, Justice Ali Baig, other judges and lawyers.

Chief Justice of Pakistan has directed to build parking in the new building and wide highway in the vicinity.