COAS Bajwa Expresses Deep Sorrow On The Demise Of CNS Admiral Karamat Niazi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has condoled the sad demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karamat Rehman Niazi (retired).
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa has expressed deepest condolences on his passing and prayed for the departed soul.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karamat Rahman Niazi (retired). “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS.
— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 4, 2021