COAS Bajwa Expresses Deep Sorrow On The Demise Of CNS Admiral Karamat Niazi

Arhama Altaf

04th May, 2021. 02:19 pm
Passing out parade of 143rd long course & other courses held at PMA Kakul, ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has condoled the sad demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karamat Rehman Niazi (retired).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa has expressed deepest condolences on his passing and prayed for the departed soul.

