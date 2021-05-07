COAS Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss security matters

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman and Saudi Deputy Minister for Defence Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on bilateral defence cooperation and regional security, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

According to the statement by ISPR, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa held separate meetings with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, First Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, and His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Deputy Defence Minister at Jeddah, today.

ISPR said that during the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of KSA and defence of the Two Holy Mosques.

On the other hand, The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia acknowledged Pakistan’s role towards regional peace and stability. He said that the relations between both the countries are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations will continue to play their part for peace, stability and betterment of Muslim Ummah.

