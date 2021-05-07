Double Click 970×250

COAS Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss security matters

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 12:11 pm
Adsense 300×600
COAS Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss security matters

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman and Saudi Deputy Minister for Defence Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on bilateral defence cooperation and regional security, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

According to the statement by ISPR, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa held separate meetings with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, First Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, and His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Deputy Defence Minister at Jeddah, today.

ISPR said that during the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of KSA and defence of the Two Holy Mosques.

On the other hand, The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia acknowledged Pakistan’s role towards regional peace and stability. He said that the relations between both the countries are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations will continue to play their part for peace, stability and betterment of Muslim Ummah.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

In Harare: Pakistan cricket Team get second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
32 mins ago
PCB completes first phase of Covid-19 vaccination for players, staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed the first phase of its...
Pakistan takes on Zimbabwe in the second Test match today. Pak vs zim
2 hours ago
Pakistan to lock horns with Zimbabwe in 2nd Test today

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the second test match and aim...
Pakistan Navy personnel conferred with Military awards
2 hours ago
Pakistan Navy personnel conferred with Military awards

Pakistan Navy’s (PN) officers, Chief Petty Officers, Sailors, and civilians, on Friday,...
Pakistan in talks with IMF for easing tough conditions
2 hours ago
Pakistan in talks with IMF for easing tough conditions

Pakistan has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a cut in...
Malaysia announces travel ban on citizens of Pakistan
3 hours ago
Malaysia announces travel ban on citizens of Pakistan

Malaysia has announced a travel ban on citizens of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh,...
Ahsan Iqbal
3 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal’s name included in Exit Control List

The Interior Ministry on Friday has placed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

In Harare: Pakistan cricket Team get second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
32 mins ago
PCB completes first phase of Covid-19 vaccination for players, staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed the first phase of its...
Pakistan takes on Zimbabwe in the second Test match today. Pak vs zim
2 hours ago
Pakistan to lock horns with Zimbabwe in 2nd Test today

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the second test match and aim...
Pakistan Navy personnel conferred with Military awards
2 hours ago
Pakistan Navy personnel conferred with Military awards

Pakistan Navy’s (PN) officers, Chief Petty Officers, Sailors, and civilians, on Friday,...
Pakistan in talks with IMF for easing tough conditions
2 hours ago
Pakistan in talks with IMF for easing tough conditions

Pakistan has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a cut in...